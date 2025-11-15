'Decisive' Leroy Sane earns Julian Nagelsmann's praise as Germany coach's controversial challenge reaps rewards from Galatasaray winger

Sane's starring role comes in response to a public discussion around his role in the team following his decision to leave the Bundesliga for the Super Lig. National team manager Nagelsmann had warned Sane publicly that he needs to be outstanding for Galatasaray to hold on to a place in the squad.

"If we had six or seven players to choose from in that position, then it would be significantly more difficult for him," he told reporters. "He knows that there aren't an unlimited number of opportunities to prove himself at the national team level. I told him that openly. Profile-wise, he has everything we need in that position. That's why he has this opportunity now. His scoring rate and performances have improved significantly compared to the beginning, both in the Super Lig and in the Champions League. But he still has steps to take to improve even further – both here and at the club."

Following his warning, Nagelsmann received criticism from several personalities in German football, but the 38-year-old defended himself, saying: "I didn't do this for fun. It was discussed with him. I know what he's capable of and I want him to bring what he's capable of onto the pitch. Leroy knows what is required and he also knows that there are not countless opportunities left to prove himself at the national team level, at least not under my leadership. I didn't use the phrase 'last chance' either. I said that he doesn't have countless chances anymore. That's a fact."