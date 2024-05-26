Bonucci FenerbahçeGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Leonardo Bonucci to retire! Italy and Juventus legend announces he will hang up his boots after final Fenerbahce game

Leonardo BonucciItalyFenerbahceSuper LigJuventus

Italy legend Leonardo Bonucci has decided to retire from professional football after Fenerbahce's final game of the season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bonucci set to retire from football
  • Fenerbahce's final league game his farewell match
  • Joined the Turkish side in January
Article continues below

Editors' Picks