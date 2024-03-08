Willie Kirk Leicester Women 2023-24Getty
Harry Sherlock

Leicester open investigation into women's manager Willie Kirk over alleged relationship with player

Leicester City have opened an investigation into manager Willie Kirk over an alleged relationship with a player.

  • Leicester boss investigated by club
  • Suspended pending outcome
  • Will not be on touchline for next game

