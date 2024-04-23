Leicester are walking into a mess! Why Foxes' potential Premier League return feels hollow as club prepare for more financial turmoil

Enzo Maresca's side have played some lovely football this season, but their on-field performances ceased to be the story some time ago

Leicester City head into Tuesday's night game against Southampton knowing that a victory will move them to within touching distance of a place back in the Premier League. Under normal circumstances, this would be cause for hopeful celebration.

The Foxes' relegation last term might have been shocking, and their current squad may be the best - and most expensive - in the Championship by a distance, but there are plenty of recent examples of ex-Premier League sides finding themselves marooned in the second tier for far longer than they would like.

Leicester seem to have just about prevented their names being added to this list, though, recovering from a recent wobble to re-establish themselves as favourites for the title. So why isn't the mood more euphoric?

Well, not for the first time in their history, the Foxes find themselves in financial bother. Below, GOAL takes a closer look at exactly why Leicester find themselves in such a predicament: