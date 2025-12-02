Leeds United deny Kaizer Chiefs win in second match in UK ahead of clash with new Bafana Bafana international's club

Leeds United held Kaizer Chiefs to a 1-1 draw in a game played on Tuesday as Amakhosi intensify their UK tour engagements.

Although Chiefs were hungrier in the opening stages of the game, they were unable to break Leeds United's solid structure at the back.

Finally, the DDC champions broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when captain Thulani Mabaso found the back of the net. A brilliant team build-up engineered by Manqoba Ozoemena and Pheko Taunyana led to the breakthrough.

Amakhosi would have headed into halftime with a healthier scoreline had they made use of their chances created late in the second half.

The Glamour Boys were pegged back when Leeds United equalised in the 53rd minute after winning a penalty. Under pressure, Chiefs conceded a penalty by bringing down a Leeds United player, giving their opponents a chance to strike back.

Finally, the game ended in a 1-1 all draw as Amakhosi failed to make their chances count.