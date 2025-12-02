Leeds United deny Kaizer Chiefs win in second match in UK ahead of clash with new Bafana Bafana international's club
Leeds United frustrate Chiefs
Leeds United held Kaizer Chiefs to a 1-1 draw in a game played on Tuesday as Amakhosi intensify their UK tour engagements.
Although Chiefs were hungrier in the opening stages of the game, they were unable to break Leeds United's solid structure at the back.
Finally, the DDC champions broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when captain Thulani Mabaso found the back of the net. A brilliant team build-up engineered by Manqoba Ozoemena and Pheko Taunyana led to the breakthrough.
Amakhosi would have headed into halftime with a healthier scoreline had they made use of their chances created late in the second half.
The Glamour Boys were pegged back when Leeds United equalised in the 53rd minute after winning a penalty. Under pressure, Chiefs conceded a penalty by bringing down a Leeds United player, giving their opponents a chance to strike back.
Finally, the game ended in a 1-1 all draw as Amakhosi failed to make their chances count.
Chiefs to face Smith's QPR
The tour is expected to last for 11 days, and after games against Manchester United and Leeds United, Chiefs will face Queens Park Rangers on December 6.
QPR is home to South African star Tylon Smith, who has been handed his first Bafana Bafana call-up by head coach Hugo Broos.
Smith, who was nominated for the 2025 African Young Player of the Year award in the CAF Awards, was a key player as Amajita won the U20 AFCON title this year. He was also named the player of the tournament.
He is in the final squad that will represent South Africa in the AFCON finals that will take place in Morocco in December 2025 and January 2026.
When will Chiefs conclude the tour?
The team will also attend a Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Chelsea and enjoy a day in London, including a visit to the Premier League offices, before concluding the tour.
By organising the tour, the organisers are hoping to achieve one of the primary goals of the DDC competition: growing local talent and becoming a beacon of hope for aspiring footballers, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their talents.
UK tour importance explained
Apart from helping them sharpen themselves against top sides in friendly games, the tour will involve academy exchanges.
The main objective of the tour was also emphasised by Amakhosi Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr.
“I think it’s very special; we want to see this team on the global stage. For them it’s a massive, massive reward. They have done it last year, broke all the records in the manner in which they did. It’s a fitting send-off for them," he said.
“I think we’re going to give it our all, it’s massive for the boys. And for the club to be on that global stage with those kinds of teams, that’s where we want to be – especially at the youth level and also at the senior level. Top opposition, you want to test yourself against the best, and we want to see where we are in the same age group.
“If you look at the history and pedigree of the league, you have a nice history – Lucas Radebe being our former captain, a Leeds Football Club ambassador," the former striker added.
“It’s a great league, great story and also for the boys to hopefully be with him there, to tell them that story and what it took to get there.
“Man United – I know that the chairman is a Man United fan, so it’s a special one for him. To also be able to go there and watch two Premier League games, have a tour of Carrington, it’s special.
“Again, we’re going for work, so we have to go there and make sure they put their best foot forward because it’s about what happens on the pitch. But yeah, big moment," he concluded.