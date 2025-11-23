'Everyone is disappointed' - Leeds boss Daniel Farke defiant after latest defeat despite fan attempting to jump advertising hoardings to confront beleaguered Elland Road manager

Following the defeat, Farke admitted he shares the "anger and frustration" of Leeds fans. But he struck a defiant tone amid all the criticism and bad results.

He told reporters: "Everyone is disappointed. I don't want one change in our supporters. I don't want them to be happy after (we have lost) and to give some plaudits. "We have a very passionate fan-base, and this is what we want - it's a privilege. I don't want our supporters to change one per cent. They should be angry and disappointed. I feel exactly the same, and for that, we would expect it, that it's like this. I totally understand this."

Farke also told BBC's Match of the Day that the performance against Villa was better but they are still not where they need to be right now. However, he was still optimistic for the future.

He added: "Performance-wise, we've turned back to what we want to be. We dominated many periods against a very good side. We should've taken some points from this game. We are not back to our best, we can still improve, but at the end we are just disappointed we did not get any points. To concede two goals is not good. As good as we are attacking down the left side at the moment we concede too many goals. We concede so quickly straight after the restart. Over the course of 38 games you have ups and downs. It happens sometimes at this level. Performance-wise I was happy. At the moment we are in a period where things are going against us. Of course, the fans are unhappy and disappointed once we lose games. I don't want them to have a different reaction. I want them to feel like the world is falling apart when we lose a game, otherwise you can't be a Leeds United supporter. I'm just fully focused on the performance. If we perform like this today we'll win many more points."

