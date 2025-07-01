'Leave my club' - Angry Man Utd fans flood club's birthday message to Alejandro Garnacho after Red Devils outcast continues to feel heat from end-of-season outburst A. Garnacho Manchester United Premier League

Manchester United's outcast Alejandro Garnacho has turned 21 years old this Monday, and the Red Devils were quick to post wishes to the Argentine winger. However, the post was quickly flooded by unhappy fans of the 20-time Premier League champions who told Garnacho to 'leave the club' on the back of his post-season outburst with head coach Ruben Amorim.