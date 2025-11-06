Leandro Trossard eyeing ANOTHER new Arsenal contract! Winger hoping of committing to fresh terms just months after signing last deal

Alongside Saka, Arsenal have also opened initial discussions with Jurrien Timber, the versatile Dutch defender whose consistency has made him an Arteta favourite. Timber was signed in the same summer as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz and is currently tied to Arsenal until 2028. But such is his importance to the project that the club want to extend his stay even further. The Netherlands international is reportedly keen to stay for the long term and feels fully settled in London. Arsenal share that sentiment, though both sides are in no rush to finalise the deal.

Arteta wants to tie him down to a fresh deal and said, "Yes, one hundred per cent. And especially the players that they want to be with us. And we want to attach our futures with them. Jurrien is a really good example of someone that, especially under very difficult circumstances, with a very early injury in his career, with a really difficult injury, the way he’s come back and what he’s doing for the team, it’s phenomenal. I think he’s a really good example of another one that hopefully is going to have a long career with us."

Meanwhile, Arsenal have a one-year extension option they can activate for Rice. The England midfielder has already proven his value to the squad and is expected to be offered improved terms once the current season ends. Havertz, on the other hand, is focused on recovery from a knee procedure, but discussions about his long-term future are also expected to begin before the end of the campaign.