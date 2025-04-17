'Lazy' Jayden Adams opens up about Bafana Bafana omission & Mamelodi Sundowns experience - 'Coach Hugo Broos punished me and I did my punishment'
The versatile midfielder reveals his progress after initial snub by the Belgian tactician at international level for a disciplinary breach.
- Adams has been shining for Stellenbosch & now Downs
- He is a full international for South Africa
- The 23-year-old explains challenges faced