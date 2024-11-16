Coleen Rooney Lauryn GoodmanGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'A load of rubbish' - Lauryn Goodman reacts to rumours of rift with Coleen Rooney as ex-Man Utd star's wife prepares to enter 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' jungle

ShowbizW. RooneyPlymouthChampionship

Lauryn Goodman has refuted rumours of an alleged rift with Coleen Rooney, who is preparing for the 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' jungle.

  • Goodman refuted alleged rift with Coleen
  • Goodman reportedly good friends with Coleen's rival Rebekah
  • Coleen set to enter the jungle
