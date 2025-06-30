Lauren James is back with a bang! Winners & losers from England's Euro 2025 warm-up rout of Jamaica as Ella Toone & Jess Carter enhance bids to start - but 2022 hero Chloe Kelly looks set for the bench

The Chelsea star played her first game in almost three months in one of many positives for Sarina Wiegman's side ahead of their European title defence

England's European Championship title defence is, finally, right around the corner. There's been a lot of talk and build-up to this point, ever since it became apparent that Sarina Wiegman would not be taking a team to the Olympic Games last summer, really, but now the start of the Lionesses' Euro 2025 campaign is officially the next fixture on their calendar, following a 7-0 thrashing of Jamaica in Sunday's send-off friendly.

A quick glance at that scoreline and it might feel like there is little England can learn from this result against a team ranked some 35 places lower than them, one also without key players such as Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw for the outing. But, actually, this game served as a great testing ground for Wiegman as she looked to finalise her thinking around the starting XI for Saturday's massive group-stage opener with France.

Several spots in that line-up have felt nailed on for months now, such as those for Leah Williamson, Keira Walsh and Alessia Russo in the spine of it, and others have become incredibly clear due to absentees, with Mary Earps' retirement confirming Hannah Hampton's role as first-choice goalkeeper and Millie Bright's decision to withdraw from selection paving the way for Alex Greenwood to partner Williamson in the heart of defence.

Other positions, however, are characterised by incredibly fierce competition. The continued lack of a natural left-back means it is Jess Carter and Niamh Charles vying for the spot that will complete the back four; Ella Toone, Jess Park, Grace Clinton and, potentially, Lauren James are options for Wiegman in the No.10 role; and there is plenty of quality and variety to pick between in the wide areas, too, with James, Beth Mead, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp all selected, and both Park and Aggie Beever-Jones are also players who have operated on the flanks in recent times.

Sunday, then, was the last opportunity for those not sure of their status as starters or subs to really make a case to be the former - and several of them did exactly that, as GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from England's final match before Euro 2025 begins...