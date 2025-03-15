Lamine Yamal x WWE! Barcelona wonderkid joins team-mates at SmackDown taping in Spain as he meets legendary Triple H and shows off personalised gold title belt
Lamine Yamal received a special welcome at a WWE Smackdown taping in Barcelona on Friday, meeting legend Triple H and receiving a personalised belt.
- WWE Champ Cody Rhodes poses for pic with young star
- Triple H heralded Yamal and Barcelona's bright future
- Wonderkid appeared with teammates Balde and Fort