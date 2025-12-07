Lamine Yamal set for new position at Barcelona? Hansi Flick raves about 'incredible' wonderkid after Real Betis win

The experiment comes at a moment when Barcelona have been evaluating alternative structures due to injuries and squad rotation challenges. With Dani Olmo unavailable and Fermin Lopez only just returning, Flick saw an opportunity to test Yamal centrally after weeks of external discussion about whether the winger could thrive in a freer, more creative midfield role.

Fans and analysts have long speculated about how Yamal’s immense talent could translate in different zones of the pitch, particularly given his vision and ability to dictate tempo in attacking phases. While his natural position has been on the right wing, his intelligence and adaptability have made a central role a plausible long-term alternative, especially in systems requiring constant movement between lines. Even so, reassigning him permanently would require reliable cover out wide, where Barcelona currently lack depth given the mixed form and availability of other forwards.

The match against Betis is therefore a valuable data point, rather than a definitive turning point, as Barcelona weigh how to best utilise their emerging superstar. Flick has also been experimenting with various attacking combinations, including whether Torres or Lewandowski should start centrally and how midfield rotations can best support the front line.