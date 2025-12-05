Lamine Yamal voted La Liga Player of the Month after glittering displays for Barcelona

Yamal delivered a dominant run of form across Barcelona’s four La Liga fixtures in November, scoring against Elche, Celta Vigo and Deportivo Alaves while adding two assists in the Catalan side’s emphatic win over Athletic Club. Yamal’s standout moments included a two-assist display on Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou and another goal-and-assist performance against Alaves to close out the month.

Yamal's decisive impact in each fixture reinforced the sense that he had fully rediscovered rhythm and confidence after a previously difficult period. The 18-year-old explosive contributions helped Barcelona win every league match during the month, propelling him past rivals including Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in the final vote for La Liga's Player of the Month for November.