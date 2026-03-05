Lamine Yamal sends Instagram message to Barcelona fans after heartbreaking Copa del Rey exit to Atletico Madrid that proves he's a leader

Following the final whistle, Yamal posted a black-and-white image of himself on Instagram with a caption that resonated with a frustrated fanbase. He wrote: “Thank you for last night, culers. We still have a lot to be excited about. VISCA EL BARCA SEMPRE!” It was a mature gesture from a player who has already shouldered immense responsibility this season, racking up 18 goals and 15 assists despite dealing with several muscular discomforts throughout the campaign.

Yamal was not the only one to speak out, as the Barcelona dressing room appeared unified in their pride. Ferran Torres echoed the sentiment of resilience, posting: “Get up and keep going, with everything we’ve got. We’ve shown what kind of team we are, and we know what we want. Together. Forca Barca.”