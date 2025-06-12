Is Lamine Yamal being wasted on the wing? Wonderkid told how to reach 'the next step' as Netherlands legend picks Barcelona and Spain hero's best position
Legendary former striker Marco van Basten believes Lamine Yamal should not play as a winger in order to maximise his impact on the team.
- Van Basten believes Yamal spends less time with the ball
- Urged the youngster to play in a more central role
- Dutchman feels he can influence games more