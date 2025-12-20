Getty Images Sport
'It's important he has a girfriend' - Lamine Yamal handed bizarre advice as Barcelona wonderkid told how to become the best in the world
A romance that played out in public
Yamal and Nicole’s relationship appeared to begin around the time of his 18th birthday celebrations in July, when the singer flew in to join him. From that point on, she became a familiar presence in Barcelona, regularly spotted in the stands at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. During a Champions League rout of Olympiacos, Yamal even blew a kiss towards the crowd after scoring, a moment widely interpreted as a gesture aimed at Nicole. Fans followed their glamorous life through social media, from intimate dinners in the city to a helicopter ride along the Croatian coastline. In early September, Nicole herself acknowledged the relationship while attending a Desigual fashion event, speaking warmly about her happiness and even revealing that Yamal had taught her how to say "t’estimo" in Catalan.
Nicki told reporters: "I’m very in love, very happy, very content. (He) taught me how to say t’estimo (I love you) in Catalan."
Rumours, denials and setting the record straight
The narrative took a darker turn earlier in October when Spanish tabloids alleged that Yamal had secretly met Italian influencer Anna Gegnoso during a short trip to Milan. Social media posts from friends and location-tagged videos fuelled speculation, leading to claims of infidelity that quickly spread online. Yamal moved to shut down the rumours himself. Speaking on Spanish television, he insisted there had been no betrayal and clarified that the Milan trip occurred after he and Nicole had already gone their separate ways. He was emphatic that there was no overlap, no deception and no third party involved while he was in a relationship.
Speaking to Javi Hoyos on D Corazon (via Sport), Yamal set the record straight: "We are not together, but has not been because of any infidelity. We have simply separated and that’s it. Everything that is coming out has nothing to do with our relationship. I have not been unfaithful to him nor have I been with another person."
Yamal handed controversial advice
Into this conversation stepped Paulo Futre, whose comments sparked fresh debate. Speaking on Spanish television, the former Atlético Madrid star declared that Yamal is destined to become the best player in the world, but added a caveat that raised eyebrows. Futre argued that Yamal needs a stable romantic relationship to help him mature. Drawing on his own experiences, he suggested that meeting the mother of his children transformed his professionalism, reducing distractions and increasing responsibility. According to Futre, emotional grounding off the pitch can sharpen focus on it.
"Lamine Yamal is young (18 years old), and it is important that he has a girlfriend," insisted the former footballer. "When I met the mother of my children, I started to be a professional footballer 100%. I didn't go out as much as I used to. From then on, I started to have weight in the Porto dressing room, because I was more responsible."
What comes next?
Within Barcelona, the priority remains clear. Yamal is regarded as a cornerstone of the club’s future, a player capable of redefining the attack for the next decade. Comparisons to Lionel Messi, inevitable and relentless, are already part of the landscape he must navigate. Those close to the club insist that, while off-field noise is unavoidable, Yamal’s work ethic and humility remain intact. His performances suggest a player learning fast, adapting to pressure and continuing to grow despite distractions that might derail others. Yet history is littered with prodigies who struggled to balance fame, freedom and responsibility. That reality explains why former players feel compelled to offer advice, solicited or not. For now, the focus returns to the pitch. Yamal is set to be back in action on Sunday when Barcelona face Villarreal in La Liga.
