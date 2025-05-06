This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
club world cup trophyGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

LAFC reportedly set to host Club America at BMO Stadium on May 31 in one-game playoff for effectively $10 million and entry into 2025 Club World Cup

FIFA Club World CupCF AmericaLos Angeles FCLiga MXMajor League Soccer

After Club Leon's CAS appeal was denied Tuesday, a report has surfaced that LAFC will host Club America for entry into the 2025 Club World Cup

  • CAS rules against Club Leon for CWC spot
  • FIFA says LAFC and Club America will play for tournament place
  • Report says match will be in Los Angeles on May 31
