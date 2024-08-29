La Liga top scorers 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski, Iago Aspas & the race for the Pichichi trophy

GOAL brings you this season's top goal scorers in La Liga

The 2024-25 La Liga season is shaping up to be an electrifying battle, with top talents vying for the prestigious Pichichi trophy, awarded to the league's highest goal scorer.

As the competition heats up, all eyes are on familiar faces like Robert Lewandowski and Jude Bellingham who are once again proving their mettle on the pitch. Lewandowski, after two good seasons with Barcelona, is expected to continue to dominate the scoring charts, using his experience and clinical finishing to lead his team’s attack.

The Pichichi race is not just a contest of individual brilliance but also a reflection of the intense rivalry among La Liga’s top clubs. As the season progresses, the competition is expected to intensify, with other emerging stars eager to challenge the established names. This season promises to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory, with every goal potentially decisive in the race for the Pichichi trophy.

Artem Dovbyk scored 24 goals for Girona last season and became the top goal scorer before leaving for Serie A in the summer transfer window. There was tough competition from Alexander Sorloth who had 23 goals to his name. Both Lewandowski and Jude Bellingham had 19 goals to their name and will be hoping to score even more.

GOAL brings you a fully updated rundown of the leading scorers in La Liga across the 2024-25 season.