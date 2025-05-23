This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
‘Promotion is active’ - La Federación Mexicana de Futbol asserts following lawsuit from Liga de Expansión Clubs

Promotion was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with the initial promise that it would return after six tournaments.

  • Ten Liga de Expansión clubs have officially taken their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
  • CAS has yet to confirm whether it will take on the case
  • The last team to be relegated was Jaguares de Chiapas in 2017
