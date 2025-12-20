(C)Getty images
Kylian Mbappe sent birthday message by PSG just days after club ordered to pay Real Madrid star €60m
Mbappe wins court battle
This week, a Paris labour court ordered PSG to pay former forward Mbappe €60m (£52.5m), who sued his old team for a contract dispute and ill-treatment by the Ligue 1 champions. In the end, he got just over a fifth of the amount he tried to obtain, with most of the money awarded said to be from bonuses.
His lawyer, Frederique Cassereau, said: "We are satisfied with this ruling. This is what you could expect when salaries went unpaid."
And his legal team added, "This judgement confirms that commitments entered into must be honoured. It restores a simple truth: even in the professional football industry, labour law applies to everyone. Mr Mbappe, for his part, scrupulously respected his sporting and contractual obligations for seven years, right up to the final day."
PSG may appeal decision
PSG had been seeking compensation for Mbappe's failed €300m (£262m/351m) transfer to Al-Hilal in 2023 but in the end, he joined Madrid on a free transfer in 2024. Although they accepted the court's ruling, an appeal could be in the offing.
A club statement read, "Paris St-Germain takes note of the judgement pronounced by the Paris Labour Court, which it will execute, while reserving the right to appeal. Paris St-Germain has always acted in good faith and with integrity, and will continue to do so. The club is now looking to the future, based on unity and collective success, and wishes the player the best for the rest of his career."
Birthday wishes for Mbappe
Mbappe turned 27 on December 20, 2025, and of all the parties to wish him a happy birthday, PSG may not have been at the top of many people's predictions. Despite that, the Champions League holders took to social media to wish him well. After all, he did spend seven years at the club and secured them a lot of trophies.
They wrote on X, "Kylian Mbappé celebrates his 27th birthday! Happy birthday, Kylian."
Some fans were taken aback by the post, with one user tweeting this was "The most expensive happy birthday in history," while another stated, "Aren't you ashamed there?"
What comes next for Mbappe?
Mbappe can have a perfect birthday treat if he fires second-placed Madrid to a win over Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday night. The former Monaco man only needs to score once more at Santiago Bernabeu to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record for goals scored in a calendar year with Los Blancos (59 in 2013).
