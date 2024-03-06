Kylian Mbappe Luis Enrique PSG 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Kylian Mbappe offers surprise response to talk of feud with Luis Enrique and claims he has 'many problems' at PSG

Kylian MbappeLuis EnriqueParis Saint-Germain

The French star refuted claims about his fight with PSG boss Luis Enrique as he claimed he is dealing with several other problems.

  • Mbappe opened up about problems with Luis Enrique
  • Claimed he is dealing with several problems
  • Scored a brace as PSG beat Real Sociedad

