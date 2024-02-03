Kylian Mbappe picks Real Madrid! France star finally makes decision on his future as he snubs PSG in gigantic transfer call

Richard Mills
Mbappe-PSG-2023-24Getty
Kylian MbappeReal MadridTransfersLigue 1LaLigaParis Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and join Real Madrid.

  • Mbappe opts for Madrid transfer
  • Frenchman out of contract this summer
  • Forward set for PSG summer exit

