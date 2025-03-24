'We needed a match like this' - Kylian Mbappe outlines significance of France's Nations League comeback victory over Croatia as Didier Deschamps hails 'instrumental' Real Madrid superstar on Les Bleus return
France captain Kylian Mbappe claims Les Bleus 'needed a win' like the one they managed over Croatia in the Nations League on Sunday.
- France beat Croatia on penalties
- Mbappe believes win is significant
- Successful return to national team