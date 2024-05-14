Revealed: Why Kylian Mbappe & Nasser Al-Khelaifi had 'lively' discussion before PSG star's final home game with one huge issue still yet to be resolved ahead of his proposed transfer to Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain spokesperson denied rift between Kylian Mbappe and Nasser Al-Khelaifi amid reports of a stormy discussion between the duo.
- Mbappe and PSG president shared 'lively' conversation
- Club spokesperson denied rift between the duo
- French star played his final home game against Toulouse