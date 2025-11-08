Kylian Mbappe made 'a massive mistake' in firing back at rapper's diss track as ex-Caen defender turns against Real Madrid star who owns struggling French side

In a song titled ‘La petite voix’, which translates to ‘The Little Voice’ in English, Orelsan has slammed France captain Mbappe’s position as Caen’s majority owner - a role he has held since completing his takeover of the club in 2024.

In one verse, Caen-based Orelsan sings: “You’re going to sink your city like the Mbappes.” The song is part of the musician’s new album, ‘La fuite en avant’, which translates to ‘The Headlong Rush’ in English.

In a heated response on X, Mbappe accused Orelsan of "begging" for a free stake at Caen, writing: “You’re welcome to come and save the city you love so much.

“PS: The guy kept begging us to get in with 1% without paying because he doesn’t have a penny but wanted to look like the little guy from Normandy.”