In the case of Mbappe, he landed a global title while still in his teens and netted a hat-trick against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final. He stands on the brink of becoming France’s all-time leading goalscorer and will continue to compete for the most prestigious of domestic and continental prizes with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

He may never overtake Platini and Zidane when it comes to legend status in France, but is he edging in front of Henry? Aliadiere - speaking in association with SportsbookReview.com, known for listing and reviewing offers such as the BetMGM bonus code - told GOAL when that question was put to him: “You know, it's hard. I think, for me, it's generation stuff. I remember my dad always saying that, for him, it was Platini. Platini was the best player. And I said, ‘Dad, Zidane's better than Platini’. He's like, ‘no, he's not’. And I'll be the same.

“Thierry Henry is the best I've ever seen. And nobody will ever beat Thierry Henry. The only one for me was R9, Ronaldo. And that's why you could bring me Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, because I grew up watching R9 and Thierry, and I played with Thierry and seen him every day in training. For me, they'll always be the best. It doesn't matter who breaks their record and who scores more goals than them. For me, they'll always be the best.

“Now I've got my son, who's 14 years old, and for him, it's all about Lamine Yamal and Mbappe. And I'm just like, ‘No, they're not on the level of the players I've looked up to when I was a kid!’ We're all kind of the same, but it's always a good conversation.”