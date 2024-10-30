Kylian Mbappe matches incredible Cristiano Ronaldo record at Real Madrid in nightmare El Clasico performance as he emerges as Europe's most offside player
Kylian Mbappe just stopped short of matching Cristiano Ronaldo's despicable offside record at Real Madrid after a nightmarish El Clasico performance.
- Mbappe struggled against Barcelona in Clasico
- Was caught offside eight times by Barca's high-line
- Came close to matching Ronaldo's 2013-14 offside metrics