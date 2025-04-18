Is Kylian Mbappe Champions League kryptonite? Embarrassing Real Madrid exit suggests Galactico striker isn't capable of leading a team to European glory - just ask PSG!

The jury is very much out over whether the Frenchman is the right man to lead the Blancos' line after his latest no-show on the biggest stage

Last summer, the best player in the world joined the best team in the world. Or at least, that's what Real Madrid thought when they signed Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

It was certainly a major power play from Real after their Champions League and La Liga double success in 2023-24, and on paper, it felt like adding Mbappe to an attack already boasting Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham was borderline unfair. The expectation was clear: Mbappe would lead Madrid into its next dynastic era.

Let's start by giving Mbappe his due credit: Real's latest 'Galactico' has scored 32 goals in 49 appearances across his debut season, which is an impressive haul by any standard. He's also hit two-hat-tricks, including in a 3-1 win over Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League knockout stage playoffs that briefly had everyone believing Los Blancos would storm to their 16th European crown.

But that milestone is now out of Real's reach. Arsenal pulled off one of the competition's great upsets to oust the holders at the quarter-final stage, with Carlo Ancelotti's team looking a shadow of the all-conquering side they were last term.

That's partly because the Mbappe who bullied City didn't turn up in either leg against the Gunners. Madristas were left frustrated with their talismanic No.9, but anyone who watched PSG over the past seven seasons would not have been surprised; Mbappe is becoming kryptonite to winning the Champions League, and Madrid might not lift the trophy again if they continue to pin all their hopes on the 25-year-old.