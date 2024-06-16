Kylian Mbappe admits he 'doesn't want to represent France' if they vote for far-right parties as France star urges young people to turn out in upcoming elections
Kylian Mbappe has hinted that he won't be interested in representing France if the people vote for far-right parties in the upcoming election.
- Mbappe talks about upcoming French election
- Urges youngsters to give their votes
- Echoes Thuram's calls to push out far-right