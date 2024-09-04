Tottenham Hotspur TrainingGetty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

Kyle Walker was one of 12 Tottenham players to break down 'crying' after Andre Villas-Boas sacking as Man City & England star reveals special bond with 'so nice' manager

K. WalkerTottenhamPremier LeagueEnglandManchester City

Former Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker said he and several of his team-mates broke down in tears when Andre Villas-Boas was sacked from the club.

  • Villas-Boas led Tottenham between 2012 and 2013
  • Sacked after a poor run of form
  • Had close bond with players including Walker
