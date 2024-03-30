kobbie-mainoo(C)GettyImages
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Kobbie Mainoo may not play for Man Utd against Brentford despite starring role in England friendlies - explained

Manchester UnitedKobbie MainooBrentford vs Manchester UnitedBrentfordPremier League

Kobbie Mainoo remains doubtful ahead of Manchester United's crucial Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday.

  • Mainoo doubtful for Brentford clash
  • Missed training on Friday
  • Made international debut for England against Belgium

