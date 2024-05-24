Kobbie Mainoo opens up on iconic goal celebration with Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund and admits he gategrashed Argentine's plan to mimic Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has given the inside track on the iconic celebration between him, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Midfielder reveals inside track on celebration
- Teenager a regular for United & England
- In bullish mood before FA Cup final