Kobbie Mainoo & Alejandro Garnacho are just the start! The next wave of Man Utd academy graduates who could have big roles to play in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's revolution

A new generation of talent is breaking through at Old Trafford, giving the Red Devils fresh reason for optimism after a nightmare season

Manchester United are now officially fallen giants. They have failed to add to their haul of 13 Premier League titles in the 11 years since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure as head coach, winning just four trophies overall, and have fallen well behind nosy neighbours Manchester City and arch-rivals Liverpool in English football's pecking order.

The 2023-24 season has arguably been United's worst yet, with 17 defeats recorded across all competitions, and Champions League qualification appears to already be out of reach for Erik ten Hag's disjointed team. The Dutchman will probably pay the ultimate price come May, and join the likes of Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal on the club's fast-growing list of failed managers.

But it is not all doom and gloom. Academy graduates Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have earned regular spots in the first team with their outstanding performances this season, often conjuring up moments of magic to save the day for a United side otherwise lacking quality and real leaders.

Mainoo has been compared to club legend Paul Scholes because of his technical brilliance, while Garnacho is doing his best to follow in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, and both men could have key roles to play during a new era at Old Trafford - which is being helmed by Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

English winger Omari Forson and French defender Willy Kambwala have also broken into the first team in 2023-24, and there could be plenty more young stars who emerge as the INEOS revolution gets into full swing in the summer. GOAL has the lowdown on the next wave of United academy graduates...