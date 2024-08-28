Kingsley Coman Bayern 2024Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Kingsley Coman's agent responds to claims Bayern Munich winger has agreed Al-Hilal transfer amid Premier League interest

K. ComanBayern MunichAl HilalTransfersSaudi Pro LeagueBundesligaPremier League

Kingsley Coman's agent has responded to claims that the Bayern Munich winger has agreed to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

  • Coman yet to give green light for Al-Hilal move
  • Bayern accepted Al-Hilal's offer
  • Premier League clubs also interested in French winger
