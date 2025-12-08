Khoza reveals secret behind Orlando Pirates' success as club boss hails his 'proudly South African team' with Soweto giants boasting more Bafana Bafana players than Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates director Mpume Khoza has praised the Premier Soccer League giants as a 'proudly South African team'.

Unlike Sundowns, Pirates have a limited number of foreign players. In the team that faced and defeated Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final, all the starters were South African.

Deon Hotto, a Namibian international, only came in as a second-half substitute as the Buccaneers went on to break the jinx in the domestic competition by winning it.

While celebrating the Pirates' second Carling Knockout trophy, Khoza said what is more interesting is having a prouder South African team.