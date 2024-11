The Zimbabwe international attacking midfielder revived his career after opting to play club football in his home country.

Khama Billiat has made it into the 11 nominees for the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year.

This follows a season in which he scored 13 goals and made 11 assists in 26 league matches.

Fans react to Billiat's exploits amid rumours he could return to play in South Africa and GOAL runs through the comments.