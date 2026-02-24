Khalil Ben Youssef confirms Kaizer Chiefs to play Stellenbosch in Premier Soccer League without two stars
Why is the Stellies date vital?
Kaizer Chiefs host Stellenbosch at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday after their elimination from the Nedbank Cup and CAF inter-club competitions, respectively.
Interestingly, it is Gavin Hunt's men who defeated the Glamour Boys in the premier annual domestic tournament.
If Amakhosi win against Stellenbosch, they will reduce the gap between them and leaders Orlando Pirates - who have played two more games, to five points ahead of the Soweto derby on Saturday.
A win for the hosts will at least push them into the 11th position, which will be encouraging in their bid to avoid dropping into the relegation zone.
Chiefs confirm two players are out of the game
Ahead of the game, Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has confirmed everyone else is available apart from two stars.
“Etiosa Ighodaro is still far away; he needs two more weeks," he opened up in a presser.
“And also, Reeve is out. But I think the other players are ready for tomorrow and for our next game.
“And then it depends on the plan of the game and our idea as technical staff, we decide which player will start tomorrow and who will be on the bench," he concluded.
The Chiefs-Stellies rivalry this season
This is the fourth time the teams will be meeting in the ongoing campaign across all competitions.
The first one was in the PSL, where Amakhosi won 2-0 but were undone in the Carling Knockout, where the then Steve Barker-led team won the shootout to advance.
The Cape Winelands-based outfit then won the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 fixture 2-1 to advance before getting knocked out by Golden Arrows in the next phase.
It explains why Chiefs will be aiming to avenge the back-to-back losses.
Amakhosi target
Meanwhile, Amakhosi defender Thabiso Monyane has underlined the importance of giving their best in the PSL.
“I am proud to say I am a certified Glamour Boy. I am happy to have been welcomed with warm hands," the former Orlando Pirates players said in a presser.
"The journey has been good so far. It’s a new direction, and we are looking forward to making history.
“I am also looking forward to the challenges during this journey; no one knows, we might win the league or finish second and play in the Champions League next season," he concluded.