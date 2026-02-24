Khalil Ben Youssef confirms Kaizer Chiefs to play Stellenbosch in Premier Soccer League without two stars

Kaizer Chiefs host Stellenbosch at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday after their elimination from the Nedbank Cup and CAF inter-club competitions, respectively.

Interestingly, it is Gavin Hunt's men who defeated the Glamour Boys in the premier annual domestic tournament.

If Amakhosi win against Stellenbosch, they will reduce the gap between them and leaders Orlando Pirates - who have played two more games, to five points ahead of the Soweto derby on Saturday.

A win for the hosts will at least push them into the 11th position, which will be encouraging in their bid to avoid dropping into the relegation zone.