Manchester City FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Richard Martin

Kevin De Bruyne snubbed! Pep Guardiola leaves Belgian out of Man City line-up for FA Cup semi-final vs Nottingham Forest as Nico Gonzalez also dropped for Wembley showdown

Manchester CityK. De BruyneNottingham ForestNottingham Forest vs Manchester CityFA Cup

Kevin De Bruyne and Nico Gonzalez have been dropped by Pep Guardiola for Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Playmaker on bench at Wembley
  • Matheus starts after hitting winner against Aston Villa
  • City aiming to reach third successive final
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match