Kenyan Premier League title-winning coach backs himself as solution to Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles as English tactican can 'go into Motaung’s house' and win the 'league'

As much as Kaizer Chiefs have shown signs of heading in the right direction, with former coach Nasreddine Nabi managing to deliver a silverware, his departure ultimately left the club in the hands of his former colleagues. While continuity was expected to provide stability, the transition has instead raised questions about whether the current setup truly represents the ideal long-term solution for a club striving to return to its former glory.

The co-coaches have played their part in pushing the team forward, but fortune has largely deserted Chiefs. The Glamour Boys have fallen short in several matches that ended in draws, fixtures in which they could have secured maximum points had they capitalised on their chances. As expected, these unfortunate outcomes have overshadowed the progress made, unfairly diminishing the hard work put in by the coaching staff and fueling perceptions that question their capability.

Many have since weighed in on the growing controversy, including former Premier Soccer League coach Dylan Kerr, who has made it clear that he believes he has what it takes to turn Amakhosi’s fortunes around, even though his name has not formally surfaced and he is not being considered for the head coach position. Kerr, who previously led sides such as Baroka FC and Black Leopards—now competing in the PSL second tier—and more recently Ba Hlabane Ba Ntwa, has backed his experience and understanding of the South African game as qualities that could make a difference if ever given the opportunity.