Keagan Dolly: From being the livewire of Mamelodi Sundowns' CBD to France with Montpellier and stint at Kaizer Chiefs, the ex-Bafana Bafana star is out in cold after leaving TS Galaxy

Keagan Dolly has left TS Galaxy after one season. The big question - was this the last time we see him in the PSL as his journey is a downward spiral?

Once hailed as a rising star destined to steer Bafana Bafana to new heights, Keagan Dolly’s journey with the national team never quite matched the lofty expectations that surrounded him.

There’s a palpable sense that Dolly’s finest hour came during his time at Mamelodi Sundowns - after which, his career seemed to lose momentum and take a gradual slide downhill.

This isn’t just speculation. In an exclusive report, GOAL has confirmed that Dolly and Premier Soccer League outfit TS Galaxy have officially gone their separate ways.

Now, as pre-season looms, GOAL takes a closer look at Dolly’s career - a talented midfielder once full of promise, now facing the uncertainty of being without a club once again.

