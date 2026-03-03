AFP
Karim Adeyemi stalls on new Borussia Dortmund contract as Man Utd target eyes dream move to Premier League
Adeyemi eyes Premier League switch
Borussia Dortmund have reportedly placed a contract extension on the table that is ready for his signature, but Adeyemi has made no move to sign the document. The club are keen to tie him down to a long-term deal, yet the player appears to be keeping his options open for a potential summer exit. Bild reports that the former Red Bull Salzburg man is holding out for interest from England, as his career ambition remains to test himself in the Premier League.
With Manchester United among the clubs previously linked to his services, the prospect of a high-profile move across the channel seems to be the primary reason for the current deadlock in negotiations.
Release clause dispute complicates negotiations
Adding a layer of complexity to the situation is the involvement of Adeyemi’s representative, the high-profile agent Jorge Mendes. Reports suggest that Mendes is pushing for the inclusion of a specific release clause in any new agreement, which would allow the winger to leave for a predetermined fee. However, Dortmund’s current offer does not include such a provision, leading to a stand-off between the player’s camp and the BVB board.
The player himself recently addressed the growing uncertainty, acknowledging that the situation is fluid. Speaking on the matter, Adeyemi noted: “In football, everything can change very quickly. It could all be decided in a month or two – maybe even in the next couple of weeks. The decision isn’t mine alone. Many factors come into play, including considerations from the club.” These comments reflect the delicate balancing act currently taking place, as contract talks reportedly hitting a wall puts both parties in a difficult position heading into the final stretch of the season.
Off-field activities causing friction at BVB
While the contract saga grinds on, Adeyemi’s off-field activities have also drawn scrutiny from the Dortmund leadership. An appearance in a music video for his wife, the rapper Loredana, reportedly took club officials by surprise. This lack of communication has led to internal irritation, particularly as the video featured lyrics comparing the player’s market value to that of former BVB sensation Erling Haaland. The club is reportedly questioning whether Adeyemi’s focus is entirely on the pitch during a period where his form has significantly dipped, leading to concerns about his professional consistency and overall standing in the squad.
Despite the friction, Adeyemi has been quick to dismiss suggestions that his personal life is the driving force behind a potential transfer. Addressing the rumours, he stated: “What you read in the media isn’t always accurate. My focus is here. I’ve never said I feel uncomfortable or anything like that.” He further emphasised his competitive drive, adding: “My goal has always been to compete at the very top. Nevertheless, I'm not going to make any bold pronouncements about other teams. We're focusing on ourselves, doing our own thing. If it works out well in the end, great. We have to stay true to ourselves, perform well, win games – and then we'll see where we stand. I have a clear goal – and I'll announce it again every year as long as I play here.”
A summer transfer window crossroads
As the season approaches its conclusion, the board at the Signal Iduna Park must decide whether to continue their pursuit of a renewal or cash in on Adeyemi, who remains one of the most valuable players in the Bundesliga. However, Dortmund will not wait indefinitely, and the patience of the club's executives is reportedly wearing thin. If no breakthrough is achieved by the summer, the club may be forced to entertain offers to avoid a situation where his value begins to depreciate as he enters the final years of his existing contract.
