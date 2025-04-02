Kansas City Current at Washington SpiritDaniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Siddhant Lazar

Kansas City Current tease fans with April Fool's prank by with shocking pitch color change

NWSLKansas City CurrentOrlando Pride

The NWSL side has stirred up excitement and amusement with their April Fool's Day announcement of plans to change their pitch’s color

  • Current claims they will install a teal-colored playing surface
  • Announcement aligns with team's "Teal Town" identity and new kit
  • Fans react with a mix of enthusiasm and skepticism to the bold prank
Article continues below

Next matches