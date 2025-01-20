Kaizer Chiefs youngsters Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi & Samkelo Zwane: 'These young boys have really bailed out the team, time for the senior players start contributing too' - Fan Vote
We put the big talking point of the day to our fan base and let them have their say on how Amakhosi's youngsters are getting on.
- Chiefs pip Sekhukhune 1-0
- Teenager Mfundo Vilakazi scored winning goal
- Fans vote & discuss Chiefs youngsters' contributions