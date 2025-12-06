Kaizer Chiefs wrap up successful UK tour against Queens Park Rangers as Africa Cup of Nations‑bound Bafana Bafana defender helps English club keep clean sheet

Kaizer Chiefs began the encounter on a cautious note, nearly breaking the deadlock when Matlala Makhubo’s thunderous strike from outside the box rattled the upright. Queens Park Rangers responded with a dangerous free-kick just outside the six-yard area, but Takalani Mazhamba was untroubled as the effort sailed over. In a surprising move, QPR rotated their entire line-up after 30 minutes, replacing the U-21s with U-18s, and the first half closed without goals.

At the restart, coach Dillon Sheppard introduced Mpho Khethang for Vicky Mkhawana, and Amakhosi grew into the game with a more assertive approach. Chiefs pressed high and enjoyed the bulk of possession, but the contest evened out in the final quarter as both sides traded half-chances without finding a breakthrough. Despite their control, Chiefs’ attack lacked conviction in the decisive moments.

The closing stages brought nervous moments, with Siyabonga Gumede producing a crucial clearance before Rangers were denied by the upright late on. Ultimately, neither side managed to convert their opportunities, and the friendly clash ended in a goalless stalemate, leaving Chiefs with positives in possession play but still searching for sharper finishing.