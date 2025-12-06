Kaizer Chiefs wrap up successful UK tour against Queens Park Rangers as Africa Cup of Nations‑bound Bafana Bafana defender helps English club keep clean sheet
Chiefs held by QPR
Kaizer Chiefs began the encounter on a cautious note, nearly breaking the deadlock when Matlala Makhubo’s thunderous strike from outside the box rattled the upright. Queens Park Rangers responded with a dangerous free-kick just outside the six-yard area, but Takalani Mazhamba was untroubled as the effort sailed over. In a surprising move, QPR rotated their entire line-up after 30 minutes, replacing the U-21s with U-18s, and the first half closed without goals.
At the restart, coach Dillon Sheppard introduced Mpho Khethang for Vicky Mkhawana, and Amakhosi grew into the game with a more assertive approach. Chiefs pressed high and enjoyed the bulk of possession, but the contest evened out in the final quarter as both sides traded half-chances without finding a breakthrough. Despite their control, Chiefs’ attack lacked conviction in the decisive moments.
The closing stages brought nervous moments, with Siyabonga Gumede producing a crucial clearance before Rangers were denied by the upright late on. Ultimately, neither side managed to convert their opportunities, and the friendly clash ended in a goalless stalemate, leaving Chiefs with positives in possession play but still searching for sharper finishing.
- Backpagepix
Radebe impressed with youngsters progress
On Tuesday, December 2, Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe, who also captained Leeds United and Bafana Bafana, was present as the Amakhosi DDC side played out a 1-1 draw against Leeds United’s U/21s.
The fixture carried deep personal significance, linking the two clubs central to his career. Watching intently, ‘Rhoo’ stood not simply as a guest, but as a figure safeguarding the proud legacies of both institutions while appreciating the competitive spirit on display.
“I think it’s great seeing the two teams together. It’s never really a friendly. There’s a lot for both sides to learn from each other, especially in terms of different playing styles,” Radebe told Chiefs’ media team.
“This is a great opportunity for them,” he added.
“They represent a big club. It’s about passion and creating more opportunities for themselves, not only in South Africa, but also abroad while carrying the Kaizer Chiefs name with pride,” he concluded.
- Backpage
Smith gets valuable game-time
While the Chiefs youngsters relished their chance to step onto the field and measure themselves against overseas opposition once again, South African defender Tylon Smith also tested his abilities against familiar faces in a competitive setting. The 20-years-old has already carved out a reputation as one of the country’s brightest prospects, earning selection into Hugo Broos’ 25-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations - his very first call-up to the senior national team, a milestone that signals his rapid rise through the ranks.
Smith’s journey has been marked by steady progress and notable achievements. Earlier this year, he played a pivotal role in guiding South Africa’s U20 side to continental glory, lifting the Africa Cup of Nations U20 title and cementing his status as a dependable presence at the back. His composure, tactical discipline and ability to adapt under pressure have drawn praise from coaches and peers alike, qualities that now position him as a valuable asset for the senior squad.
Recognition of his talent has also extended beyond national borders, with Smith named among the top three young players in Africa at the prestigious CAF Awards.
- Backpage
What comes next?
With the Chiefs youngsters having wrapped up their UK tour, the spotlight now turns back to domestic duties as the senior side gear up for their final Premier Soccer League assignment of 2025, a decisive showdown against TS Galaxy on Sunday, December 7.
The fixture carries added weight, not only as the last opportunity to leave a mark before the calendar year closes, but also as a chance to reinforce momentum heading into the Africa Cup of Nations recess.