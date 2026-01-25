Kaizer Chiefs' winning run ends after defeat as Mamelodi Sundowns secure victory to gain ground over Orlando Pirates
Chiefs fall
Kaizer Chiefs' Diski Challenge title defence ambition suffered a blow after they went down 2-1 to Marumo Gallants on Sunday at Dr Molemela Stadium.
Thuto Malefane scored a brace for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, while Siyabonga Gumede found the back of the net for the Soweto giants.
The loss saw Chiefs' five-match winning run end, and they are fifth with 26 points, 14 fewer than Pirates, who are on top of the table.
Dropping points means Amakhosi, who were on a 10-match unbeaten run, ceded more ground to their leading rivals, and their bid to defend the title suffered a big blow in the process.
The Glamour Boys' next game will be a home match against TS Galaxy on January 31st.
Sundowns return to winning ways
After falling to a defeat against Chiefs in their last game, the Pretoria outfit defeated Magesi 3-0 on Sunday at TUKS Stadium.
The victory came courtesy of goals by Bennet Mokoena, who bagged a brace, and Siyabonga Mabena.
The Brazilians ceded ground to Pirates in the title-chasing mission after they suffered a 2-0 loss against Amakhosi on January 18, but managed a victory against 12th-placed Magesi to avoid dropping more points.
Masandawana are now seven points behind Bucs after both have played 16 games.
- Asidlali
Pirates claim victory
On Saturday, the Buccaneers managed a 2-1 victory over Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium.
Samukelo Zikalala and Tshepo Mhlambi scored for the runaway title-chasing Soweto side.
The Sea Robbers will play against Sekhukhune United on January 31st.
How did other teams perform?
In the KwaZulu-Natal derby, Golden Arrows secured a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu to claim the bragging rights of the fixture.
Ntando Mabaso and Sboniso Madonsela scored the goals that gave Arrows the last laugh over local rivals.
Despite the defeat, Usuthu are sixth with 20 points, two more points than their Sunday tormentors, who are 10th with 18 points.
Elsewhere, Siwelele FC managed a 2-0 victory over Richards Bay, a result that saw them remain third and keep pace with Sundowns, who are a position and a point ahead. The Natal Rich Boys, on the other hand, are 11th with 18 points.
Sekhukhune United beat TS Galaxy 3-0, while Stellenbosch claimed three points and a clean sheet against Polokwane City after a 1-0 victory.
Finally, Orbit College registered the biggest victory over the weekend after beating Chippa United 4-0.