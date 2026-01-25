Kaizer Chiefs' winning run ends after defeat as Mamelodi Sundowns secure victory to gain ground over Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs' Diski Challenge title defence ambition suffered a blow after they went down 2-1 to Marumo Gallants on Sunday at Dr Molemela Stadium.

Thuto Malefane scored a brace for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, while Siyabonga Gumede found the back of the net for the Soweto giants.

The loss saw Chiefs' five-match winning run end, and they are fifth with 26 points, 14 fewer than Pirates, who are on top of the table.

Dropping points means Amakhosi, who were on a 10-match unbeaten run, ceded more ground to their leading rivals, and their bid to defend the title suffered a big blow in the process.

The Glamour Boys' next game will be a home match against TS Galaxy on January 31st.