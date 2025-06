The 32-year-old is a free agent after the decision by the Soweto giants to let the former Marumo Gallants forward leave.

On Thursday, Kaizer Chiefs announced they will not renew the services of striker Ranga Chivaviro once it expires at the end of Junior.

The former Marumo Gallants striker joined Amakhosi two seasons ago, but has since scored just nine goals in the 45 matches played across all competitions.

It explains why the majority of the fans are happy to let the attacker leave.

Article continues below

Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.