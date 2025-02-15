'Kaizer Chiefs will kill us with happiness, when are they losing? The difference between Hansi Flick and Nabi is the location, Nasreddine is no longer cooking, but dishing up now! But Victor Hlungwani will say all goals were offside' - Fans

The Soweto giants demonstrated their strength against Chilli Boys in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match at their home ground.

Kaizer Chiefs booked their spot in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals with a solid 3-0 victory over Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Gaston Sirino, Inacio Miguel, and Pule Mmodi netted three goals for Nasreddine Nabi's team, leaving their supporters pleased after the game.

With the Glamour Boys advancing to the next stage of the tournament, football enthusiasts reacted to the result of the match against Chippa.

Here, GOAL presents some of the notable reactions from fans.

