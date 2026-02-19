Kaizer Chiefs warned against sacking 'confused' co-coaches Cedic Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef despite recent undoings - 'Firing them will not help in anything'
The duo's record this season
After taking over from Nasreddine Nabi on an interim basis, Cedric Kaze and Abdeslam Ouaddou were needed to ensure Kaizer Chiefs remain competitive.
They, however, failed to help the team deliver in both the Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup.
Amakhosi further failed to make the knockout phase of the CAF Confederation Cup, where they finished third in Group D.
However, in the Premier Soccer League, Amakhosi are eight points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who have played a game more.
No need to bring in a new coach
Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mike Rapatsa believes the damage has already been done, and a new coach right now won't solve a thing.
"I believe that they must just finish [the season], the league is about to finish," he said as quoted by FARPost.
“They lost all the trophies to play for; there is absolutely nothing to play for now. Even if they do get a coach, let them get a coach with a high profile, a coach who knows his business, who can take on a Kaizer Chiefs project that needs to be worked on.
“But it also depends on the management. What kind of vision do they have, because if they have a good vision, they will hire a coach who shares the same vision as them? But now firing the coaches will not help in anything," he added.
Chiefs are stagnant
“10 years of not being able to win any trophy has been broken by [Nasreddine] Nabi [who won the Nedbank Cup last season], but that doesn’t mean Kaizer Chiefs have arrived,” Rapatsa continued.
“They haven’t arrived; in fact, they are stagnant. If you look at what the technical team is doing. They don’t look like people who know what they are doing. Every week, we are exposed to a different team.
“Players who deserve to be in the starting line-up are on the bench. How can they play Matlou in a key Confederation Cup match? A Cup that matters the most. Matlou, who has not been playing in the league or Cup games. As unfit as he is, they decide to play him where it matters most against Zamalek, away in Egypt. I don’t know how people look at this, but I think the technical team is confused," he concluded.
The forthcoming do-or-die games
The Glamour Boys have two big games coming that might determine the club's PSL success this season.
On Tuesday, they host Stellenbosch, who have been a tough team to deal with this season, before playing Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on February 28.
Six points will put them in a position to make their claim in the title race but anything else other than maximum points will likely see Chiefs season hopes end with a whimper.