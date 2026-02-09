Kaizer Chiefs warned about coming out of Egypt without CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final ticket despite going to Zamalek as group leaders
The shocking result in Group D's match-day 5
Prior to the latest round of the CAF Confederation Cup group matches, Kaizer Chiefs were placed third in their pool with seven points.
Zamalek were leading with eight points, just one more than their compatriots Al Masry, who had an advantage in the head-to-head record with Amakhosi.
However, both Egyptian teams were beaten as both Chiefs and ZESCO United won at home.
How the recent results changed the standings
The unforeseen outcome relegated Zamalek to the second position with eight points as the Glamour Boys went to the summit with two more.
Al Masry dropped to third with seven points as Timu ya Ziko ended a run of four defeats in the competitions with a victory.
Chiefs warned
Despite going to Egypt full of confidence, Zamalek want to bounce back by beating Chiefs to go top.
"I do not look at any team in the group except the one I am facing," Moatamed Gamal, the club's coach, told the media.
"Over the past [couple] days, my calculations were focused solely on ZESCO. I was not thinking about the possible results of other teams."I would still aim to win the final match against Kaizer Chiefs because we want to qualify as group leaders," the 52-year-old concluded.
The possible outcome after match-day six
A draw will be enough for Chiefs to top the group while Zamalek will finish second if Al Masry drop points against ZESCO United.
A loss for the Glamour Boys, coupled with Green Eagles' draw or loss to Timu ya Ziko, will see the Soweto giants advance as runners-up.